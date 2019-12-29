Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

