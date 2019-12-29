Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,699 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sierra Metals worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.60 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.28 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

