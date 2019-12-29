Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 97.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 519,530 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Simmons First National by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $233.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Stephens lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.