Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) announced a dividend on Monday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NYSE SSD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.48. 188,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,898. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

