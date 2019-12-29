Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.50

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.50 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 85.10 ($1.12), with a volume of 67897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.20 ($1.13).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $904.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider James Peggie bought 36,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £29,880 ($39,305.45).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.