Slate Office REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of SOT.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.93. 133,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,817. The company has a market cap of $402.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.96. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.65 and a 52 week high of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.