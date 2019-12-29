Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Smart Sand posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Smart Sand by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SND traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 198,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $99.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

