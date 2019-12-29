Social Send Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Social Send has a total market cap of $130,713.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Social Send has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009817 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003064 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006510 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,751,531 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

