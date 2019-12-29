Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) fell 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.68, 655,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 478,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLNO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $55,125.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 2,300,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

