Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.49

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.49 and traded as high as $30.86. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 5,332 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,265,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,417. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.