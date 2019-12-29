SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Getting Very Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) have been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 3.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR alerts:

Shares of SNYFY opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.