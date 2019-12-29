Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price objective dropped by B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 210.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPPI. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.63. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

