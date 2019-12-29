Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.30

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $1.86. Spi Energy shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 326 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spi Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Spi Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

