Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $242.00

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 242 ($3.18), with a volume of 45119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.50 ($3.15).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective (up from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 184 ($2.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 123,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.60), for a total value of £243,900.36 ($320,837.10).

Spirent Communications Company Profile (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

