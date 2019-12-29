SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will report $438.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $441.50 million and the lowest is $436.00 million. SPX posted sales of $445.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of SPX by 2,192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC opened at $50.62 on Friday. SPX has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.44.

SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

