SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 864,800 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 28th total of 710,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 173,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPX by 81.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,932 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,165,000 after purchasing an additional 107,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPX by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 148,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SPX has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.44.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

