SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Getting Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) have trended negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a news impact score of -2.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of XSPY opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. SPY has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Get SPY alerts:

SPY Company Profile

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.