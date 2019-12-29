StableUSD Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. StableUSD has a market cap of $2.87 million and $9.55 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00013488 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 2,866,115 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

