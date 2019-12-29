Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0469 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $19,005.00 and approximately $562.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00642495 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001181 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,038,212 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

