Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $638.00

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 638 ($8.39) and last traded at GBX 630.10 ($8.29), with a volume of 22285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 621.47 ($8.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $636.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 547.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.45.

In related news, insider Liz Airey bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £191,600 ($252,038.94).

About Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

