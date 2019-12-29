STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SPHRY opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. STARPHARMA HOLD/S has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

STARPHARMA HOLD/S Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

