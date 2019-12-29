Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.53

Stars Group Inc (TSE:TSGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$33.53 and last traded at C$33.47, with a volume of 13470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stars Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Stars Group (TSE:TSGI)

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

