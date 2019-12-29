Starta Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (STA)

Starta (CURRENCY:STA) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Starta has a total market capitalization of $954,459.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Starta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starta token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Starta has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Starta Profile

Starta’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Starta’s total supply is 4,995,565 tokens. The official website for Starta is startaico.com. Starta’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starta Token Trading

Starta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starta using one of the exchanges listed above.

