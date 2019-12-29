State Street Corp Acquires 24,187 Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH during the second quarter worth $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 212.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.27.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.