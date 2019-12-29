State Street Corp Acquires 4,752 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 42,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,938,356.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,216.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,875.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,687 shares of company stock worth $2,715,999. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of UFPT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $366.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.63.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

