State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 140,929 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.56. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. Dynavax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

