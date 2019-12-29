State Street Corp Boosts Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

State Street Corp grew its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at $67,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 626,084 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 143,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $636,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phillip Louis Gomez III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Also, Director Paul G. Savas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,900 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIGA opened at $4.79 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

