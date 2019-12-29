State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,844,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 680,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBIO. Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on Translate Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of TBIO opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $511.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. Translate Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 1,732.61%. Analysts forecast that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.