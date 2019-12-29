State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Casa Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Casa Systems by 3,864.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casa Systems by 40.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Casa Systems by 1,044.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Casa Systems by 590,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

CASA stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57. Casa Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.