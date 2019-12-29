State Street Corp Buys 6,133 Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 617,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,488,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 498,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13,668.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 86,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.35.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $494.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

