State Street Corp Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63,350 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 243,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1,050.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 120,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $109,711.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RM stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Regional Management Corp has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.