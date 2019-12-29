State Street Corp Has $5.50 Million Position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 243,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $3,662,056.24.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $29.79 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BATRA. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

