State Street Corp Has $5.83 Million Stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

State Street Corp grew its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 719.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $382.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.48. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

