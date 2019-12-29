State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATC opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $385.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.09%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.01 per share, with a total value of $75,010.00. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

