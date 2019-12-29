State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,846,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,772,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 150,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AMRX opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $15.28.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

