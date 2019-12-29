State Street Corp Makes New Investment in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

State Street Corp bought a new position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 247,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

