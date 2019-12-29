State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

State Street has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect State Street to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

State Street stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.12. 1,252,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,148. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. State Street has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Evercore ISI began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.66.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

