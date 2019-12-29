State Street Corp Purchases 1,821 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $26.90 on Friday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $335.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $78,822.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

