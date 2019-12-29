State Street Corp Purchases 241,154 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,154 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $643.31 million, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.61.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HONE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

