State Street Corp Purchases 4,007 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 155.1% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlueLinx news, insider Shyam K. Reddy bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,822.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $188,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,018.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $309,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

