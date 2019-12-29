State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Scorpio Bulkers were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 164,083 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 875,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $466.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.67 and a beta of 2.33. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SALT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.50 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

