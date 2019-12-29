State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,603,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 887,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $464.72 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.96. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

