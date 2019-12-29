State Street Corp Sells 2,919 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 9,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $218,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,740,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $27,237.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,287,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,150,646.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,039. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

PAR stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $505.56 million, a P/E ratio of -99.81 and a beta of -0.12.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

