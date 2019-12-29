Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

STCN opened at $1.47 on Friday. Steel Connect has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $225.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Steel Connect worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

