Steel Dynamics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $34.53 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $31.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

