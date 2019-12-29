Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 111.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.5%.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 129,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,864. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

