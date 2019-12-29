STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.66.

STEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:STEP traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.49. 213,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,094. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.46. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.86 and a 52-week high of C$2.96.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

