Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 194,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 76,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,866. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $393.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.40 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

SBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

