STPT Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. STPT has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $357,458.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STPT token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, STPT has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,966,845,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,372,049 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. STPT’s official website is stp.network. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

