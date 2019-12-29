Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.00

Shares of Strix Group PLC (LON:KETL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 195.60 ($2.57), with a volume of 48389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.63).

KETL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a market cap of $371.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 182.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.88.

About Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

